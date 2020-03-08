2020 legislative session winding down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota’s 2020 legislative session is soon to come to a close.

We’ve brought our viewers a lot of stories recently on what this legislative session has brought. Now, it’s winding down- with four days left his week and then March 30 for veto consideration.

Democratic representative Michael Saba says his main focus for this session has been on policies dealing with South Dakota’s economy and agriculture.

As for the last week, he says his focus will be on balancing the budget as part of the appropriations committee. Today he looked back at this session and the previous one.

“Unfortunately, two sessions and too much time spent on trivial issues. Issues that maybe a particular legislator thinks are important, but in the final analysis, they’re quite small. We have to take more time on the big issues and less time on trivial issues,” Rep. Michael Saba, (D) Hartford, S.D. said.

One of the issues he wants to focus on is bringing new dollars into the state.