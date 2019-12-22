Police: Man died attempting to rescue family members in farm accident in MN

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a father and son were unresponsive in a silo on Saturday and a family member died trying to save them.

Douglas County police received reports of three unresponsive people in a silo in Brandon, Minnesota.

Deputies learned that a father and son were working in the top of the silo and were overwhelmed by deadly fumes.

Another son was outside of the silo and called 911. He also called his uncle who lived nearby.

The uncle arrived to the farm and entered the top of the silo to rescue them, but was also overcome by fumes.

First responders were able to rescue the three victims and performed life-saving measures.

The father was flown in a helicopter to St. Cloud hospital and the son was flown to Minneapolis Children’s Hospital.

First responders say the uncle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victims’ names have not yet been released as this is an ongoing investigation.