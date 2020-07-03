Police encourage public to practice firework safety and etiquette

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –If you plan to light off your own fireworks you might want to do some research.

The rules are different depending on where you live. Anything that makes noise or flies is illegal in Sioux Falls but not in the country. If you decide to go beyond city limits to light off bottle rockets, there are a few things county officials want you to keep in mind.

“One of the biggest things we ask is that people please clean up after themselves. every year we get calls from townships and residents where they wake up in the morning and they find discharged fireworks litter all over the roadway.”

Authorities say you should always have water nearby and keep an eye on your kids so they don’t get hurt or run out in the road.

