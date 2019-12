WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) – Police in Virginia say a 63-vehicle pileup on a major interstate in York County has left some people with critical injuries.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a statement that the accident happened around 7:51 a.m. Sunday. A section of Interstate 64 has been shut down as troopers investigate.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. State police tweeted that there was fog and ice along a bridge at the time of the wreck.