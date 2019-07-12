Pig intestines cause traffic delays in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Piles of animal product littered the highway for hours. People walking around downtown Kansas City Thursday morning saw, and smelled, what was left of the spilled pig intestines along Interstate 670.

“It made me gag the first time I smelled it,” Marisa Deitrich, resident, said.

“It’s pretty pungent with a twang to it. It’s foul,” Jesse White, onlooker, said laughing.

Police said they don’t know how the guts spilled out of the trailer, but there wasn’t a wreck.

So how did crews try to cut the mess and the smell? Sawdust and powdered soap.