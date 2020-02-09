Outrage after gunman ambushes NYC police twice in 12 hours

In this image taken from video provided by the New York Police Department a man, who the NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying in connection to a police involved shooting, walks down a street on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in New York. Two New York City police officers narrowly escaped with their lives when a gunman fired into their patrol van Saturday night, wounding one of them in an attack officials called an attempted assassination. (New York Police Department via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Leaders in New York City are blaming an ambush on police officers there on an atmosphere of anti-police rhetoric.

The gunman was taken into custody Sunday after attacks that morning and the night before wounded two officers. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea lashed out at activists who have held demonstrations against excessive force by police in recent months.

Shea didn’t offer any evidence that the gunman knew of those protests or was influenced by them. A leader of police reform activists says it was irresponsible for Shea and Mayor Bill de Blasio to link the violence to the recent demonstrations.