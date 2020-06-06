South Dakota opioid prescriptions fell again

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota pharmacies filled fewer orders for opioids in 2019, according to the director of the state prescription drug monitoring program.
Melissa DeNoon presented statistics covering the past four years Friday to the South Dakota Board of Pharmacy.
The number of prescriptions dropped:
2016 — 599,667
2017 — 581,550
2018 — 511,271
2019 — 472,871
The quantity of opioids also fell:
2016 — 39,437,769
2017 — 41,318,924
2018 — 33,876,217
2019 — 29,216,723
Days of supply went down too:
2016 — 9,343,889
2017 — 8,708,079
2018 — 7,532,863
2019 — 6,879,984
The Legislature established prescription drug monitoring in 2010. Lawmakers required in 2017 that dispensers such as pharmacies must participate and report prescriptions within 24 hours.
DeNoon said there are 83 medication-dropoff receptacles in South Dakota. Of the 52 counties with at least one pharmacy, there are med-drops in 43.
“That’s really exciting,” she told board members.
Fourteen counties don’t have pharmacies.
Later Friday, the state Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee met to review prescriptions in South Dakota’s medical-assistance program.
The group began tracking opioids three years ago. The trends had been steadily going down, from 11,283 claims and 3,835 people utilizing them in the first quarter of 2018, to 7,809 claims and 2,863 users in fourth quarter 2019.
Then came the first quarter of 2020. Claims rose to 9,084 and utilizers climbed to 3,625.
Sandra Oh represents Optum Rx, the vendor that gathers some of the Medicaid data for state government. She told the committee that the uptick reflects an additional group: federal Indian Health Service users. They previously weren’t in it.
Oh said she wasn’t able to separate them this time.
State government also operates the Avoid Opioid program. The main page of its website warns, “Opioids are highly addictive narcotics commonly prescribed to treat pain. South Dakota opioid deaths have increased since 2012.”
From 2009 through 2018, opioid-related deaths in South Dakota ranged from a low of 21 in 2012 to a high of 38 in 2016.