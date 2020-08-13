SFPD: 11 overdoses in 30 days, 3 suspected fentanyl deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating three overdose deaths that all happened within the last week.

At police briefing on Thursday, Sioux Falls Police Capt. Mike Colwell said the victims are a 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 37-year-old female.

Investigators believe they were fentanyl-related overdoses, however they are waiting on toxicity reports which can take two to three weeks.

Police say in the last 30 days, they’ve been called to 11 overdoses in Sioux Falls. So far this year, the city has seen 12 overdose deaths. Authorities say of the 12 deaths, 6 of the deaths are reported to be fentanyl-related.

Capt. Colwell said police are working the drug problem diligently in the community. He said they are investigating all people who they believe are supplying the drugs.