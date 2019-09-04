SD to get additional $4 million to battle opioid epidemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota is slated to receive more than $4 million in state opioid response grants.

The White House announced Wednesday that it will award $1.8 billion in grant funding to state and local governments to bolster treatment and prevention efforts.

President Trumps says the funds would be used to increase medication-assisted treatment as well as mental health services.

Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota said people have to better understand addiction and not be ashamed to get help.

“Part of what we’re trying to here is say, there’s $4 million to try to jump start getting help to individuals who have go this and to make it clear, this is something that can be addressed,” Sen. Mike Rounds said.

KELOLAND News has already reported on the Centers for Disease Control Grants coming to South Dakota, which will make up half the amount of money the state is awarded to help better track overdose data for response and prevention.

The South Dakota Department of Health shared these details on how that money will be used:

Prevention:

Increase PDMP utilization to support safe prescribing practices

Develop and support community coalitions implementing opioid and other drug prevention activities

Support Emergency Departments in handling fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses by assessing current policies and procedures and developing model policies.

Support evidence-based alternative pain management programs, including the Better Choices, Better Health Chronic Pain workshops.

Continue and expand the AvoidOpioid campaign.

Expand partnerships with public safety and first responders.

Establish linkages to care between healthcare and behavioral health providers utilizing the Health Information Exchange.



Surveillance/Data Enhancement:

Utilize death certificate and medical examiner/coroner data to inform drug overdose prevention and control efforts by increasing submissions to the State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (SUDORS), a component of the South Dakota Violent Death Reporting System (SD VDRS).

Increase non-fatal overdose blood toxicology screenings submitted to, and processed by, the State Public Health Lab to better track the public health risk of illicit opioid drug supply.

An additional $2 million will come from The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to expand the use of medication-assisted treatment in prisons and rural areas and fund other community-based prevention efforts.