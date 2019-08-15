SD to get additional $2.6 million to battle opioid overdose deaths

KELOLAND News has learned that the Centers for Disease Control has awarded South Dakota $2.6 million dollars to put toward preventing opioid-related overdoses and deaths.

Starting this fall, South Dakota will be one of 47 states receiving funds intended to be used for more accurate and timelier data collection in order to put the right prevention and response efforts into place.

The CDC wants states to better track what’s happening with overdoses and put in more prevention strategies, such as strengthening prescription drug monitoring programs and improving support from health systems for those who need help, before it’s too late.

https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/opioids/index.html