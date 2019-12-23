New York survelliance system gives real-time glimpses of opioid crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Overdose tracking systems are giving near real-time glimpses into the ravages of the opioid-fueled drug crisis.

The Hudson Valley Interlink Analytic System in New York is among a number of surveillance systems being adopted around the country by police, government agencies and community groups.

If there’s a spike in overdoses, the Hudson Valley system will send text alerts to health administrators and community workers. And system users can see what drugs are being abused for faster and focused responses to the ever-evolving problem.

The Hudson Valley system was adopted earlier this year by two hospitals north of New York City serving areas hard hit by drug abuse.