Local corporation gives big gift to Emily’s Hope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A huge show of local support tonight for a charity, close to our hearts here at KELOLAND, which helps people with substance use disorder find recovery.

For the last seven years Sammons Financial Group has contributed to local organizations. In 2018 the company gave away $3.6 million to non-profits, and employees put in nearly 7,000 volunteer hours.

This year, Emily’s Hope, the charity that KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke started in her daughter’s name to stop the stigma of addiction and get people into treatment, was selected by Sammons employees to receive a donation.

The amount of $30,000 was a surprise.

“This year, I nominated Emily’s Hope because my daughter knew Emily. That’s why it was nominated; but it was the highest vote-getter when we did the voting process. I think addiction touches a lot more people than you realize. It’s not something a lot of people talk about. So when we saw how high the votes were, that kind of helped us determine how much we wanted to give,” Aminee Cooper of Sammons Financial Group said.

The Emily’s Hope Fund at the New Avera Addiction Care Center will help offset the cost of treatment for those seeking recovery. Emily’s Hope is also helping fund sober living homes and is working to end the stigma surrounding addiction.