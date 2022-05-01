SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 16 locations in South Dakota Saturday took part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

“This is a problem that’s affecting our entire country, it’s affecting our communities, we’re losing people that we shouldn’t be losing,” said Justin King, Special Agent DEA Omaha Division.

According to the CDC, there were around one hundred thousand deaths from a drug overdose nationally for the year ending last April.

The Sioux Falls Police Department was just one of the 16 locations in the state Saturday where people could drop off their unused prescriptions.

It’s an effort to prevent opioid addiction and overdoses as well as raise awareness about the dangers of prescription abuse.

“Being in the streets for the five years, I’ve gone to numerous overdoses and it’s kind of sad, not just for the victim but for the victim’s families,” said Patrol Officer Marquez, Sioux Falls Police Department.

The Sioux Falls Police Department’s drop-off box is open year-round for those who want to get rid of their prescription drugs.

“Anything we can do to help and partner with the public, to make our communities safer, that’s a priority for us. By working in these collaborative efforts, we learn more and we are able to share more ideas and things we can do to help fight this epidemic,” King said.

Prescription drugs in solid form can be left at that year-round drop-off location in Sioux Falls; liquid drugs are not accepted.