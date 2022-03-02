SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In his State of the Union address, President Biden called for Congress to increase funding for prevention and treatment for those struggling with addiction to opioids.

On Wednesday, the House Ways and Means Committee heard testimony about how to address both addiction and mental health issues.

Committee members shared that their families, or that they themselves, have dealt with addiction.

Jessica Hulsey, the founder of the Addiction Policy Forum, shared the stories of families who have lost children to overdoses, including KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke’s daughter Emily.

Jessica Hulsey, Founder of Addiction Policy Forum: One of our moms wrote in, her name is Angela, she lost her beautiful daughter Emily to a fentanyl overdose. And she had six times what would be a therapeutic dose of fentanyl when she lost her daughter, with very little warning. There is so much we can do, but this takes a collaborative effort.

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-TX: What’s the number one thing Congress can do to help you?

Husley: I think the number one thing is to actually implement at scale, all the things we have learned and proven can work.

Overdose deaths increased by 40% during the pandemic, with more than 100-thousand people dying last year. The committee heard testimony about treatments for opioid use disorder, as well as the importance of ending the stigma that prevents so many people from seeking and getting help.