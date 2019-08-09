California man accused of shipping millions of fentanyl pills through mail, including to South Dakota residents through Dark Web

A California man, who was a fugitive from the law, is accused of using the Dark Web to distribute 100,000 pills containing fentanyl to South Dakota and 31 other states.

34-year-old Damon Jobin and others allegedly distributed as many as 2.6 million fentanyl pills nationwide. In South Dakota, Jobin is accused of selling the pills over the Dark Web to people in Chamberlain, Mitchell and Sioux Falls. Law enforcement in South Dakota seized 20,000 fentanyl pills in the U.S. mail.

“The public should know that our dedicated law enforcement partners are doing everything possible to work up the chains of illegal drug distribution and bring the criminals who are profiting from human suffering by shipping these poisons into South Dakota, or anywhere else, to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons.

The feds say Jobin mailed 200 packages containing millions of fentanyl pills across the U.S. The pills contained enough fentanyl to kill millions of people. Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

Jobin is also accused of laundering $130,000 converted from Bitcoin currency that he received for pressing and shipping the illegal drugs.

Jobin was arrested last November and was ordered to appear in South Dakota federal court in February. Instead, Jobin fled the U.S. for Thailand, where he was captured in June. He was transported back to the United States from Thailand by U.S. Marshals from the District of South Dakota.

“It doesn’t matter where in the world you try to hide,” said U.S. Attorney Parsons. “The United States Marshals will find you and bring you back.”

This week, Jobin made his initial appearance in federal court in South Dakota where he pleaded not guilty. He will remain in custody pending his trial set for October.

Jobin faces 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine.