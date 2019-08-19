Bloomberg American Health Initiative sharing research in South Dakota

OACOMA, S.D. (KELO) – For the first time in a century, starting in 2015, the life expectancy of Americans began to decline and has gone down steadily over the last three years.

The Bloomberg American Health Initiative has identified five areas to focus on to improve lives and longevity.

Addiction and Overdose Environmental Changes Obesity and the Food System Risks to Adolescent Health Violence

On Monday, a representative from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health held his first meeting of four in South Dakota. Shane Bryan of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative grew up in Chamberlain and brought the message to his hometown at Cedar Shore Resort.

Bryan wants to pass along the research and best practices developed through the initiative to local communities. Some of those issues include handling overdoses in the opioid epidemic and preventing youth suicide.

If you’re interested in hearing more about the Bloomberg Initiative, consider attending one of the other meetings being held around the state this week.