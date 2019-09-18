Breaking News
Auto auction raises $13,000 for Emily’s Hope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND auto dealers are helping to support Emily’s Hope.

Wednesday morning the automobile auction company, ADESA Sioux Falls auctioned off donated vehicles from local dealers and other items with all proceeds going to support Emily’s Hope.

They presented a check for $13,035 to Angela Kennecke, the founder of the Emily’s Hope charity, which she named after her daughter who died of an overdose.

All of the funds will go to offset the cost of treatment for people suffering from substance use disorder.

The following businesses donated to Wednesday’s auction:
Autoland
Big City Motors
Billion Auto
Frankman Motors
Iverson Chrysler
Northtown Auto
Vern Eide
Wheel City

