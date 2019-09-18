Auto auction raises $13,000 for Emily’s Hope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND auto dealers are helping to support Emily’s Hope.

Wednesday morning the automobile auction company, ADESA Sioux Falls auctioned off donated vehicles from local dealers and other items with all proceeds going to support Emily’s Hope.

They presented a check for $13,035 to Angela Kennecke, the founder of the Emily’s Hope charity, which she named after her daughter who died of an overdose.

All of the funds will go to offset the cost of treatment for people suffering from substance use disorder.

The following businesses donated to Wednesday’s auction:

Autoland

Big City Motors

Billion Auto

Frankman Motors

Iverson Chrysler

Northtown Auto

Vern Eide

Wheel City