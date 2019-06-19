Opioid Crisis

PHONE NUMBERS TO CALL FOR HELP

National Hotline 1-800-662-4357
Addiction Resource Center 1-833-301-HELP(4357)(M-F, 8 a.m. CT – 5 p.m. CT)
South Dakota Opioid Resource Hotline 1-800-920-4343

What Is Addiction?
Faces of Overdose

  • Annya Stefanyuk from Sioux Falls,SD died at age 18
  • Ashley Marie Vreeman from Hawarden, IA died at age 27
  • Cole Thompson from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 21
  • Danielle Howe from Madison,SD died at age 24
  • Desirae Dana Sachtjen from Hartford, SD died at age 29
  • Emily Groth from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 21
  • Harlie Cypher from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 24
  • Hillary Jane Dupic from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 31
  • Jacob Dant from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 24
  • Jeremy Brown from Aberdeen, SD died at age 37
  • Jordan Pagel from Aberdeen, SD died at age 31
  • Kadin Minor from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 20
  • Kristen Bernard from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 25
  • Lee Baumgart from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 27
  • Matthew Thode from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 39
  • Nick Laughlin from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 28
  • Paul Heeren died at age 19
  • Ryan Blomberg from St.Paul, MN (originally from Sioux Falls, SD) died at age 26
  • Sara Benson from Aberdeen, SD died at age 33
  • Shane Nutter from Aberdeen, SD died at age 31
Page 2 of Ivc Brochure
Page 2 of Ivc Brochure
Page 1 of Opioids Infographic
From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Addiction Information From Avera Health
Page 1 of Understanding Addiction 18 BHCS 13736
Help For Families
Page 1 of Helping Families Cope With Substance Dependence 18 BHCS 13775 FINAL PRIN

ONLINE RESOURCES

Addiction Resource Center

Emily’s Hope

Emily’s Hope website

Emily’s Hope on Facebook

National Opioids Crisis from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

South Dakota Opioid Resource


 

