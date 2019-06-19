Opioid Crisis

PHONE NUMBERS TO CALL FOR HELP
National Hotline 1-800-662-4357
Addiction Resource Center 1-833-301-HELP(4357)(M-F, 8 a.m. CT – 5 p.m. CT)
South Dakota Opioid Resource Hotline 1-800-920-4343
What Is Addiction?
Courtesy: Addiction Resource Center
Faces of Overdose
We want to put faces to as many overdose victims as possible. If you live in the KELOLAND viewing area, share a photo with webmaster@keloland.com along with your loved one’s name and age so that we can include them in our gallery.
From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Addiction Information From Avera Health
Help For Families
ONLINE RESOURCES
National Opioids Crisis from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services