Opioid Crisis

PHONE NUMBERS TO CALL FOR HELP

National Hotline 1-800-662-4357

Addiction Resource Center 1-833-301-HELP(4357)(M-F, 8 a.m. CT – 5 p.m. CT)

South Dakota Opioid Resource Hotline 1-800-920-4343

What Is Addiction?

Faces of Overdose

We want to put faces to as many overdose victims as possible. If you live in the KELOLAND viewing area, share a photo with webmaster@keloland.com along with your loved one’s name and age so that we can include them in our gallery.

Annya Stefanyuk from Sioux Falls,SD died at age 18

Ashley Marie Vreeman from Hawarden, IA died at age 27

Cole Thompson from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 21

Danielle Howe from Madison,SD died at age 24

Desirae Dana Sachtjen from Hartford, SD died at age 29

Emily Groth from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 21

Harlie Cypher from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 24

Hillary Jane Dupic from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 31

Jacob Dant from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 24

Jeremy Brown from Aberdeen, SD died at age 37

Jordan Pagel from Aberdeen, SD died at age 31

Kadin Minor from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 20

Kristen Bernard from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 25

Lee Baumgart from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 27

Matthew Thode from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 39

Nick Laughlin from Sioux Falls, SD died at age 28

Paul Heeren died at age 19

Ryan Blomberg from St.Paul, MN (originally from Sioux Falls, SD) died at age 26

Sara Benson from Aberdeen, SD died at age 33

Shane Nutter from Aberdeen, SD died at age 31

