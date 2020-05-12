One person killed in Plymouth County, Iowa shooting

One person is dead and another behind bars following a shooting in Merrill, Iowa Monday morning.

A person called 911 shortly before noon saying she was being assaulted. Before law enforcement could get to the scene, someone was shot and died at the scene.

The shooter eventually surrendered. Another person was able to leave the home to talk with authorities. Deputies say all three people lived at the home and no one else was there.

The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic abuse assault.

Names are not being released at this time.