Mother and Daughter Entrepreneurs Hit “The Spot”

So many of us value those summer time traditions where we’d go to that one place in town to get the barbecue, the fries, and of course… the ice cream. We’re in Flandreau. South Dakota where we found The Spot where all that is available and so much more!



“I set up an appointment, you know, to come down and look and Jesse called me that day and he was going to be late, home from work, home late. And he asked if supper would be ready. I said, ‘It’s in the crock pot, but I have an appointment at six o’clock, I won’t be here.’ And he said, ‘Well, where are you going to be?’. I said, ‘I’m going to go look at The Spot, do you want to join me?’ And I will tell you, as soon as I walked in the back door, it was like I knew. I mean, this was…”, said Jamie Gaspar. “Heart pumped?” asked Mike Huether. “It was like I was coming home,” said Jamie Gaspar.



At age 39, Jamie Gaspar made a courageous decision to purchase a small business. This is the same business her mom, Velma Auren, purchased thirty years ago, back in 1988. “I was working at 3M and I decided I wanted to go into something by myself. The Spot came up for sale and I thought, that is just what I want to do,” said Velma Auren. “I argued with my husband a little bit. He was not happy with me. But he said, ‘Well if I lose the house over this, it’s your fault.’ The banker said, ‘She’s not going to lose it.’,” said Velma Auren.



Velma and her husband Vernon owned The Spot Drive-In for 12 years. “When I had it, we had the swimming pool just east of the building. And we had all the little kids coming in with their nickels and pennies. And that was, you know, they throw their money on the counter, ‘What can I get with this?’ Well back then, you could buy candy for a penny apiece or five cents,” said Velma Auren.



Jamie started learning the ropes at age 8. At age 20, her Mom and Dad sold the business. Who could have imagined Jamie would buy it back? Velma provided a good dose of reality and encouragement. “I knew all the hours. I knew what it was going to take. And nowadays, help wise, everybody in town needs help. I was just, kind of scared but she’s always been the type if she is going to do something, she’ll do it,” said Velma Auren.



And the town of Flandreau has been cheering her on, too. “I mean I knew people would be excited, but it was, it was way more than I anticipated,” said Jamie Gaspar. “When you go to other towns, there’s not very many places like this. I don’t know, it’s just so unique. The soft serve ice cream, the hand-pattied burgers,” said Jamie Gaspar. “The Velma’s Barbeque,” added Mike Huether. Yes, the original Velma’s barbeque recipe,” said Jamie Gaspar.

Two-term Mayor of Flandreau, Mark Bonrud, was cheering Jamie on behind the scenes, as any good mayor promoting economic development would do. Mark Bonrud

“You have someone in your family that has tons of experience with this building, I think if you want to do it, I think, here’s your opportunity. And so, when she decided to buy it, I said, good, great asset and anything that we can do to help, namely, eat here every day,” said Mark Bonrud.



The Spot Drive-In has provided plenty of opportunities for Mother and Daughter to deepen their relationship even more. “I’ll say, what do you want me to do? ‘Well, I don’t know.’ I’ll say, ‘Well you’re the boss and I’m not. You gotta tell me nowadays.’ So, it’s fun. It’s brought back a lot of memories,” said Velma Auren. “I am doing what my mom did. You know, I bring my kids in here My daughter Jaelynn, she has put in countless hours down here. I just think it’s, it’s just a good feeling to be able to provide something that my mom did,” said Jamie Gaspar.



“It was… it was kind of funny because I said…you know, when she first took it over, I said, ‘So is mom going to work down here at all?’ She said, ‘No.’ And now, I see Mom down here almost every day. And so… so I’m saying okay well you know, maybe mom… you know, decided to show you a couple of tricks of the trade,” said Mark Bonrud. Including the famous Velma’s Barbeque recipe. “She was only eight years-old, she’d come in from the swimming pool and she wouldn’t stick around because she couldn’t stand the smell of the barbeque sauce cooking. Okay, and now she’s making it,” said Velma Auren. “Oh my gosh, how the tides have turned,” said Mike Huether. “Yeah, agreed Velma Auren.



The Spot Drive-In was incredibly busy this summer and they had a hard time keeping up with what they call a “barbeque” and I call a “tavern.” No matter the name, I had to ask. “The secret recipe for Velma’s barbeque? Go!”, asked Mike Huether. “I can’t share the recipe,” said Jamie Gaspar. As “On the Road” viewers know, I don’t give up easy. “What’s the ingredient that makes it special?” asked Mike Huether. “French dressing or Western,” said Jamie Gaspar. “There you go KELOLAND. There you go,” said Mike Huether.



Good food and good old-fashioned service, too. “My biggest thing is customer service. One of the first things I tell them, ‘Please and Thank you, and count back your change’,” said Jamie Gaspar. “Oh my gosh,” said Mike Huether. “So KELOLAND, we found a spot where they still say ‘Please and Thank you, and they count back your change. Hallelujah,” said Mike Huether. “We try,” said Jamie Gaspar. “You try,” said Mike Huether.



The Spot Drive-In provides a mother and daughter who take risks and work their hearts out, too. “Her work ethic for her is the same as her mother’s, and so that’s a great asset to have, and you know, I think she’s going to do great with this job, so…” said Mark Bonrud. “And now she’s teaching her daughters,” said Mike Huether. “Yeah,” said Mark Bonrud. “Kind of the same thing,” said Mike Huether. “Go right down the family tree,” said Mark Bonrud. “Do you have a message for women entrepreneurs who are considering, you know, jumping in?” asked Mike Huether. “Never give up. If there’s something you want to do, never give up. You try. If you got the will, you’ll have the way,” said Velma Auren.

I enjoyed a Velma’s BBQ and cheeseballs and Taylor had the chicken strips with fries. They were so good and yes, so good for you.