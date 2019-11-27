Hands-On: Student Inspired for the Raider Faithful

The demand for workers all across KELOLAND is so incredibly strong right now. We’re in Gayville, SD home of the Gayville-Volin Raiders where they’re teaching students not only the importance of using their heads but also the importance of using their hands as well.



“A plumber friend of mine, I just talked to him the other day, and you know, there are no plumbers around anymore. There is some of the youngest plumbers are in their late 40s. So, if we don’t get young people interested in that pathway, we’re not gonna have any plumbers around here. The same things happening in our automotive, in our, in our dealerships in our automotive shops. We just don’t have kids going in as technicians, so you’ve got 50-60 year-old people still working there. And what happens when they retire and we don’t have anyone to replace them?,” Tyler Wuebben said.



Tyler Wuebben graduated from Gayville-Volin schools in 2005. After serving 8 years in the Army National Guard, he came home to help transform education for his alma mater and fellow Raider students. Tyler Wuebben. “My motivation stems from just knowing that what I’m teaching them, they are going to go out into the world and use those skills,” said Tyler Wuebben.



Tyler instructs students on what we called “shop class” in the old days. Now it is termed CTE or Career and Technical Education. “The trade industries are, they’re lacking workers right now,” said Tyler Wubben. “We have a lot of talent that comes through the school. We’re trying to get that talent to these industries.”



The Gayville-Volin School District takes CTE education to another level. Superintendent Jason Selchert provides some background. “About five years ago, we really had a push to do away with an assembly line type educational structure, and it was personalized learning. And there’s nothing more personalized than hands on. And that’s what they do in Career and Technical Ed. Everything is hands on student inspired,” said Jason Selchert.



Senior student Robbie Cutts is proud of his school and what they are doing with CTE. “The school is a little different from other schools. We have different classes, the Shop class out here is a lot different, and I don’t know of any other school that has as much as we have out here,” said Robbie Cutts.



Other schools also don’t have Instructor Tyler. Home grown, with military and telecommunications experience, and the perfect fit to get high-schoolers’ hands dirty. “He’s been out in the real world, saw how the things that he’s teaching affect the real world, and he’s constantly coming up with new ideas and saying, how about we do this? We need to do this, we need to do this. I wish I had those options when I went to school,” said Jason Selchert.



Gayville-Volin Senior Garrett Jorgenson is also a big fan. “He’s always, always telling us to use our head. Try to work it out ourselves first before he comes in, walks us through it. He’s incredibly knowledgeable and I’m very grateful to have him here,” said Garrett Jorgensen.



The investment made into CTE and the students is making a real-world difference. “There’s a lot of kids out there like me who really, when they go into high school, they’re not quite sure what they like. You know, some people are really into certain things, but if you really don’t know, take some CTE classes. Take some shop classes. Really, really get into it. Don’t just take it just to take it, take it to take some value out of it, because these skills will last you a lifetime,” said Garrett Jorgensen.

Garrett’s goals include technical school and then a career in renewable energy. I like his chances! “You can do ag business, all that stuff that deals with agriculture, but then also you can do medical side or you can do with I’m looking at renewable energy companies,” said Garrett Jorgensen. “We got the Missouri River coming through South Dakota. There’s a lot of dams that produce a lot of energy there too, as well, so there’s the possibilities are just endless in South Dakota.” said Garrett Jorgensen.



Every student in KELOLAND is unique and special. How parents, schools and communities identify with and support them holds the key. “There’s such a push for college ready. But we forget about the career ready. Not every student is college bound. And we are in a, an economy right now, that is just dying to have workers that can come out and have real skills to be able to work with their hands, think and CTE does that,” said Jason Selchert.

“Some people look at some of the different trades as you know, you can’t earn a good living off of working there, off of doing that, off of welding and you actually can, you can make very good money welding. You can make very good money working as an automotive technician,” said Tyler Wuebben.

“More people just need to get into it.” “My advice to parents is that you need to get involved with the decisions that your, your children are making, because there are a lot of areas that aren’t math, science, social studies related. I mean you can, you can make $80,000, $90,000 a year being a welder. A CTE class,” said Jason Selchert.



Not only is every student unique, so is every KELOLAND community. Regardless of the town, the investment within it pays dividends. “I would encourage small communities to take on a model that we took on about three years ago, which is, instead of saying no, try to find a way to say yes. There’s, there’s usually it’s a financial reason why you feel as though you can’t do something, and you know if that’s the only barrier, try to find a way to say, ‘Yes’,” said Jason Selchert.



“Looking back now it feels like yesterday I was just a freshman coming through here and doing these classes. It’s just kind of surreal that in a couple of months here I won’t be going to Gayville anymore,” said Garrett Jorgensen. “It’s a little intimidating, but it’s also really exciting.”



Gayville, Volin, and towns all across KELOLAND remain a powerful force in educating our kids and grandkids. “There is still a place for small, rural America. And part of that is small schools. It is different clientele. Some thrive in Yankton or a Sioux Falls or a Vermillion, and some students get lost. There’s a place for Gayville-Volin,” said Jason Selchert. “If you want a large school and those types of opportunities, you can choose that. If you want a small school and the opportunities that they provide, you can choose that. And our parents are wonderful at supporting our small school.”

The current population of Gayville is around 400 residents and Volin is around 300 residents. The CTE program at Gayville-Volin has construction, welding, automotive, woods, architecture, and drafting.