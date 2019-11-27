Beresford’s Dynamic Duo of Compassion

Fall is in the air in KELOLAND and oh my, its getting cold and its getting gloomy. However, the warmth and the light couldn’t be any brighter than at the Community Cupboard in Beresford, South Dakota.



“When I first got married young, I was down that route. I wondered where’s my next meal coming from? I had two babies to take care of. And I know the feeling. It’s tough. It’s real hard and it’s hardest to go somewhere and say, hey, I’m kind of down. I’m only working a couple of days a week. I need some help with food or rent. It’s hard, people. It hurts your pride,” said Gail Snoozy. Gail Snoozy is the President of the Beresford Community Cupboard, whose main focus is to provide food security and promote well-being. Her loyal sidekick is Secretary/Treasurer Joanne Paulsen. “We could do this. Do you think we could do this? Yes? What do we need to do first?,” said Joanne Paulsen. “We listened to the, you know, community. They said, ‘Oh, you know, you need to be wheelchair accessible. Oh, you need to be open a little more, available.’ And then, talking to some of the businesses, you know, if we did this, would you help us? Would you donate to our cause? And 100% positive, 100%,” said Joanne Paulsen.



Gail and Joanne had already been volunteering at the Faith and Action Pantry, another wonderful asset. But the need in town was great. “We needed more, a bigger place, that we could do on our own and offer more time to help people. Because you just can’t do it in one day a week,” said Gail Snoozy. “There’s a real need in Beresford,” said Mike Huether. “Yes, there is,” said Gail Snoozy. “There’s a real need in every small town,” said Mike Huether. “There’s, and there is so many people that need help, that they just don’t want to ask,” said Gail Snoozy.



Chamber of Commerce President Rob Bendt was thrilled when their vision included a Main Street Beresford store front. He’s been supporting and cheering them on ever since. “I got to talking with the ladies about it, and they were just, they had so much compassion and so much passion for this. And this is what they wanted to do. You know, and then every once while I’d come in or meet them somewhere on the sidewalk. Or they’d stop in the store, and they’d be excited about you know, ‘Rob, we’ve helped three families today.’ Or, ‘We helped five families this week’, you know. And that just shows right there the compassion that those ladies have for this. It’s amazing!,” said Rob Bendt.



Thanks to Beresford’s dynamic duo of Gail and Joanne, along with about 10 other dedicated community volunteers, over 40 families are served at the Community Cupboard. Keep in mind, it has only been open for 2 years.

“To me, it’s something I can do for our community. And, you know, I have the time, and people have a need, and I can meet that need. Through the, and I have to say that’s through the generosity of our community,” said Judy Miller. Super volunteer Judy Miller has joined in since the beginning. She is proud her town has rallied behind the effort. “What is it you need? Okay, we’re low on paper products, or we’re low on diapers for babies. And, we’ll just put that out and churches will just say okay, we’ll do that,” said Judy Miller. “Right,” said Mike Huether. “And businesses like the post office, they do it for both food, the other place, and us. And there’s just, it’s amazing!”, said Judy Miller.



“We had a family come in and they just moved to Beresford. And they said, ‘We really don’t want to be here but by the time we paid our rent, our deposit. We had to put a deposit down for our utilities. We’re down to about nothing.’,” said Gail Snoozy. And that is where the compassion of the volunteers takes over. “They have compassion. They care about people. It takes a special person to have this, to gather people and draw them in. To get them off of their… I’m not going to go there. No, you need help? You come see us,” said Gail Snoozy.



“Every community has the same issues that Beresford is having. I mean every community has got the same problems. And so, you know, you got to have people that are willing to step up and help out through and the people that take the lead and say, ‘You know what, I’m going to do this. And this is how we’re going to do it.’ I mean these ladies started with nothing, literally nothing. And they have built it up to what it is today,” said Rob Bendt.



So, what about your own KELOLAND community? “I think every, every community should have one of these. There is the need there. And if they can just start building up like Joanne and I did,” said Gail Snoozy. “Take that leap of faith, help people out. Do what you gotta do to help your neighbor, because that’s what it’s all about. We’re in the Midwest, you know. It’s about helping everybody else out as much as you can,” said Rob Bendt.

It also takes a heavy dose stewardship, too. “You can volunteer at any age. I didn’t really start volunteering personally until about 10 years ago because I was working. But it feels better every day to be able to give somebody, a family in need a dinner on their table, fix that ladies watch. It just brings your, warms your heart. And anybody can do it. Anybody can do it,” said Joanne Paulsen.



The rewards to you and your town are incredible. “I’ve had some families come back, in a couple weeks. And the lady will stop back and I said, ‘Oh, hi, how are you?’ And she said, ‘No, I’m not here to get food. I’m here to say, thank you. I’m here to tell you, I think the world of you guys. I just want to say thank you.’ And she’ll give you a big hug. That’s what hits your heart. (extended pause),” said Gail Snoozy.

If you’d like to support their efforts, you can send your check to the Beresford Community Cupboard, PO Box 5, Beresford SD 57004.