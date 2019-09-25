102-Year-Old Heart And Fingers of Wonder

We're on the North Dakota/South Dakota border of KELOLAND where we're going to bring you the story of a man who takes what some would consider junk, and has turned them into masterpieces appreciated all over the world.

"If you enjoy doing what you're doing, whether it's art, or ranching or, you know, being an athlete or whatever, you have to enjoy it. And I think I just went with it because I liked making things. And before I knew it, I was making things for, you know, a wildlife park in France," said sculptor, John Lopez.

"I'm a kid that grew up on a ranch in western South Dakota. So, if I can do it, you can do it too," said John Lopez.

Lifelong Lemmon, South Dakota resident John Lopez has always had a passion for ranch country, as well as, a love of art and sculpture.

"I used to glue these rocks together and paint them to look like either a turtle or something," said John Lopez.

"I'd take the box of things that I've made and go door to door trying to sell them, you know, and so one of my tutors, Mary, ended up with the turtle. But yah, I used to do these paint-by-numbers and try to sell them and I was kind of a hustler back then, too," said John Lopez.

Long-time friend Ken Tomac witnessed John's creativity early on. "He had this little box and he was sitting on the edge of Morristown, South Dakota, population what, 40? That's where he lived at the time. And at first, I thought it was a lemonade stand. I'll stop and get some. He had these little figurines," said Ken Tomac. "And he was trying to sell them for a quarter or 50 cents," said Ken Tomac.

"And I remember looking out the car window at him thinking, this guy is going to be hungry all of his life. And now, you don't, I say, why didn't I stop and buy a couple? I wish I had a couple originals," said Ken Tomac.

John moved from making trinkets to cast bronze. He didn't go far for inspiration.

"Lemmon has a lot of history to choose from. So, you've got Sitting Bull who grew up just down the river from here. You've got Ed Lemmon was one of the largest cattle ranchers in the tri-state area, Hugh Glass, and then this dinosaur the Triceratops," said John Lopez.

"It's a kind of weird mix of things, maybe to some people, but it's really relevant to this area," said John Lopez.

Lemmon Chamber of Commerce President, LaQuita Shockley, couldn't be more pleased John remains loyal to his home town. "John could take his talents and go anywhere in this world with it and be in as world renowned as he is. I think we are very blessed that he has chose to stay here in Lemmon and make his home here and continue to add to our community," said LaQuita Shickley. "Heck, he could kind of... you know, saddled his horse and gone anywhere," said Mike Huether.

"Your heart is in the community and in the land. And of course, hey, we're a great supply of scrap iron for him as well. So... (smiles)," said LaQuita Shockley.

Scrap iron! What? "I had been a professional sculptor for about 15 years before I started doing scrap metal stuff. My Aunt Effie was a school teacher from Midland," said John Lopez. "She just thought I could walk, walk on water, or walk on the moon or rope the moon. So, she really installed a lot of self confidence in me," said John Lopez.

John's beloved Aunt Effie was killed in a tragic car accident. "This would be an opportunity for me to do something for Effie and Geno, so I helped the hired man there build a cemetery fence and then I designed this gate. And out of this gate came an angel just made of scrap metal," Said John Lopez.

Soon after, he made a scrap metal horse and the rest is history. "One of my staples is just a regular plow disk. Just the round domed plow disk. I use a lot of those. But snow chain, I love snow chain. (laughs)," said John Lopez. "You'd be surprised what some people will bring you. It's like, wow, I am shocked that they knew enough to bring that to me," said John Lopez.

"But every once in a while, there's a, there's a treasure in, in the pile that they bring," said John Lopez.

Ken is always on the scrap iron hunt for John. "I hold up a piece of something. I might not even know what it is and he already knows where it's going. I just, you can tell with the look in his eyes. Next time, I come here it's welded into his, it's a knee joint or jaw bone," said Ken Tomac.

So I, too, wanted to see that special look in John's eyes. "What is this to you?" asked Mike Huether. "You know, this could be the tail end of an octopus. So, this would be the back end, and then the eye, you put an eye here and an eye here. And then the tentacles would come out, you know over here," said John Lopez.

John certainly brings it all to life. Just ask Ken. "Firestar, who is in Hill City, South Dakota, that horse. When people go by in their pickups with horses in the horse trailer, the horses "Winnie" at it. Mike: Oh my gosh. Ken: You know, so you know, it's a super talent that he has been able to take junk in effect and bring it back to life in an animal or whatever," said Ken Tomac.

Taylor and I drove 6 and one-half hours to this town with the petrified wood park, Kokomo Inn, "Boss Cowman" Square and much more. "John also created a huge amount of publicity as he did the unveiling of his Hugh Glass sculpture, which is now on display, also down at the Grand River Museum. And it's remarkable, said LaQuita Shockley. "I think remarkable is understating it," said Mike HUether. "I agree. I agree," said Laquita Shockley. "To be in Lemmon to see all kinds of unique sculptures, it's absolutely wonderful. It was well worth the trip," said Mike Huether. "Great. (smiles)," said LaQuita Shockley.

John Lopez, this humble, giving small northwestern town man, continues to make an impression across KELOLAND and yes, worldwide. "It was for Princess Grace of Monaco. It went over, he delivered it about a month ago." said Ken Tomac.