102-Year-Old Heart And Fingers of Wonder

We’re in Alcester, South
Dakota where this beautiful woman has been sharing her God-given talent for
over 102 years.
“Just say, ‘Lillian like such and such. Can you play it?’ She’ll play it for you. And they all have that certain little beat. They’ve got that same, that you can… you can tell when Lillian is playing. I don’t care if it’s ‘The Old Rugged Cross’ or ‘When Irish Eyes Are Smiling.’ They got that dah, dah, dah and her hands are moving up and down the keyboard. Yeah, it’s magic. (Laughs),” Donna Anderson said.
Donna Anderson of Alcester has always lived in Union County in South Dakota. She has strong praise for her hometown and her vibrant friend, Lillian. “The motto for Alcester: Little City of Hidden Treasures. I think that’s the sign as you come into town.” “Okay,” said Mike Huether. “That’s what I think of Alcester, said Mike Huether.” “Everybody doesn’t always agree with what we’re doing, but there’s a nucleus to get things done,” said Donna Anderson. “And you got a hidden treasure in Lillian Solbue,” said Mike Huether. “That’s one of our biggest hidden treasures and it isn’t hidden,” said Anderson. “We don’t want it to be hidden.”
Lillian Solbue has been playing a variety of roles and yes, tunes for this area for a long, long time. “I am not supposed to ask a beautiful woman, like yourself this question, but can I ask how old are you?” asked Mike Huether.
“102,” said Lillian Solbue. “102,” said Huether. “What, what year was that? When were you born?” “17,” said Solbue. “1917.”
Back in the olden days, as some might say, Lillian grew up on a farm with a family immersed in music. By the time it was Lillian’s turn for piano lessons, the money wasn’t there. “At that time, Dad said, ‘I can’t afford to take just you up there.’ Because I had… we lived south of Nora quite a ways and the piano teacher lived in Alcester. So then, I started playing by ear,” said Lillian Solbue. “I used to listen to the ‘Hit Parade’ and then I’d go in, after they got through, and I’d go in and sit down on a piano and play their songs. That’s how I learned to play,” said Solbue.
Lillian is a self-taught piano player. It comes from inside her according to long- time friend Carolyn Saugstad. “She’s got that feel in her hands when she plays,” said Carolyn Saugstad. “I think it’s just the way the music comes out of her. She just makes it, just really makes it special… very special,” said Saugstad.
Donna, a fellow piano player who had plenty of lessons in her day, is fascinated by how Lillian plays. “How in the world does Lillian Solbue play without lessons or just…,” asked Mike Huether.
“She puts a little piece of paper up on the piano before she plays. It might have a B or C or D… the key that she’s going to play in,” said Anderson. “That’s all she has. No notes. No, it’s something that’s a God-given gift.”
Okay KELOLAND, I know what you are thinking. How does Lillian stay so young in mind, body and soul? “If you could relay just one piece of advice to people on how to make the most of the days that they’re given, do you have a piece of advice you’d give?” asked Huether. “Don’t forget to say your prayers every day,” answered Solbue. “How do you maintain your health?” asked Huether. “Nothing special, I go for dinner every day down at the Center,” said Lillian Solbue. “I was the president for that for years. When I turned 100, that’s when I said, ‘That’s it.’, ” said Lillian Solbue.
“Name another community that has a 100- year-old president of the Senior Center?” asked Mike Huether. “And she’s been a good one. She’s been a good one. When Lillian does something, she… things are done right. You can be sure of that,” said Donna Saugstad.
Even though Lillian is no longer the Senior Center President, she is there almost daily. And folks, SHE DRIVES THERE! “Is it true that you can still drive?,” asked Huether. “I got my drivers license till I’m 105,” said Lillian Solbue. “I started driving when I was 18 and I’ve never had even a fender bender. (laughter please),” laughed Solbue.
Taylor and I watched Lillian walk into church that day, and then watched her drive away. We saw nothing but a spirit still full of life and God-given talent. “Do you think Lillian will, will, will really ever stop playing?,” asked Huether. “People don’t want her to stop playing. I mean, you saw her fingers went up and down and that’s just amazing. Usually you get arthritis and can’t hardly move your fingers,” said Carolyn Saugstad. “At her age and still have that gift. She hasn’t lost… and of that gift, it’s just wonderful,” said Carolyn Saugstad.
“You’ve played at this church for a long, long time,” said Huether. “Yeah,” said Lillian Solbue. “Are you, are you gonna play here some more?,” asked Huether. “Well, I told them I was going to quit but… I don’t know how it will all work,” said Lillian Solbue. “Can you quit?,” asked Huether. “I can quit. Yeah, if they’ll let me,” said Lillian Solbue. “But you think they’ll let you though?,” asked Huether. “I’m 102. Don’t you think it is time?,” asked Solbue. “Well, I’m gonna let you… you and God decide that one,” said Mike Huether.
Lillian’s son, Loren, is 78-years-old. He also lives in Alcester and the love and pride between mother and son is very real.
102-Year-Old Heart And Fingers of Wonder
