Omaha apartment fire displaces 60 people; no one injured

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A three-alarm fire at an Omaha Housing Authority apartment building in north Omaha left about 60 people out in the cold, but all got out safely.

The fire was reported Friday evening at the Ernie Chambers’ Court Apartments. Arriving firefighters saw flames coming from the building’s top floor, and part of the building’s roof eventually collapsed.

Omaha fire officials say the blaze was caused by youth playing with fire.

Battalion Chief Mike Pritchard says no one was injured in the fire. OHA officials and the American Red Cross are working to find temporary housing for those displaced.