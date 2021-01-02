Oh baby! Tiny blessings to end 2020 and ring in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Vekovius family ended 2020 on a high note.

“So they gave us the option to wait until the New Year or to, you know, start early and push to have him in 2020 and we decided that we wanted a 2020 baby because, I don’t know, what better way to end kind of a terrible year with the best gift ever,” mom Lacey Vekovius said.

Vincent Vekovius was born at 11:44 last night to parents Lacey and Zac — a blessing after a challenging year.

“We found out we were pregnant with him in April, kind of during the COVID epidemic, pandemic, when we first found out. I was teaching from home and Zac just started working from home so it was kind of chaotic. And then we found out I had thyroid cancer at his first OB appointment, so it was just like a super stressful time. But it all worked out,” Lacey Vekovius said.

Baby Vincent making his way into the world was an excitement for one of his nurse’s too.

“I just graduated nursing school in May, so this is my first experience with having a New Year’s baby, so it’s been a lot of fun, a lot of firsts for them and it’s been an enjoyable experience,” Sanford Health RN Stefanie Haack said.

As the clock struck midnight, baby Vincent was already in the arms of his parents while other babies were getting ready to make their entrance into the world.

Joining Vincent at Sanford Health was “baby Kyte” born at 12:49 this morning to parents Susan and Jerry Kyte.

Over at Avera McKennan, Posie Mae Peters made a dramatic entrance after over 24 hours of labor at 1:14 a.m. to parents Karmen and Casey Peters.

“This year has obviously been a lot of ups and downs so it’s always nice to end a year on a positive note and start a new year on a positive experience and feeling,” Haack said.

Baby Vincent has two older brothers to look after him as he grows up.

On the other side of the state, Monument Health welcomed its first baby of the year at 3:42 a.m. Billy Hernandez was baby number six for parents Stella and Jesse. They said they were not expecting her to be born on New Year’s Day.