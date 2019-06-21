Noem names new Secretary for Social Services in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota’s new Secretary of Social Services starts the job in July.

On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Laurie Gill is taking the role. Gill has worked as commissioner of the Bureau of Human Resources since 2013. She previously served as Secretary of Human Services and was the mayor of Pierre for nine years.

“I’ve been impressed with her leadership at the Bureau of Human Resources (BHR) and the ways she places value in people. Her experience, compassion, and work ethic will be incredibly valuable as we work to educate the state about the need for foster families, adoptive families, and safe homes for every child,” Noem said in a news release.

Gill’s first day will be July 9.

