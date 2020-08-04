Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America to reopen Aug. 10

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO MOA

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) – The Mall of America says the Nickelodeon Universe amusement park inside the mall will reopen Aug. 10 after being closed nearly five months due to COVID-19.

Officials of the Bloomington, Minnesota, mall said Monday the seven-acre theme park will reopen with significant changes aimed at maintaining a safe, healthy and comfortable environment.

To meet state guidelines, Nickelodeon Universe will operate with a reduced capacity of 250 visitors at any time. Guests will be allowed through a single entry point. Only guests who have bought a ticket will have access to walk through the park. Tickets will be limited to two hours. Guests 3 years and older will be required to wear face masks at all times.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests