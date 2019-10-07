New documents in casino scheme involving players points and prescription pills

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — New documents were filed in federal court on Monday in connection with an illegal scheme involving players club rewards and prescription pills.

In August, we told you about Candace Crow Ghost. The former Grand River Casino marketing director admitted she took more than $5,000 dollars from the casino in just five months.

Now Quenton Brown Otter has signed court papers that say he gave Crow Ghost Hydrocodone in exchange for hundreds of dollars in players points and meals. He’s scheduled to enter a guilty plea on October 21st.

Court documents say he is one of ten people who are now banned from the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation casino. In the documents filed today Brown Otter says he is saving money and doesn’t care if he is ever allowed back in the casino.