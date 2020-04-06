NDSU helping out businesses

Downtown Fargo is quiet as businesses remain closed. During the Coronavirus pandemic, a word those businesses may not have heard is ‘solutions’.

The Nice Center, part of North Dakota State University’s College of Business, hopes to change that.

“We decided at The Nice Center to use our talents,” said Scott Meyer, Ozbun Executive Director of Entrepreneurship at NDSU. “We have a lot of students who are very digitally savvy, we know how to start and run businesses and we wanted to offer that to the community and help them get them set up.”

Students and staff are helping owners thrive in the digital age by making websites, helping with marketing, and creating online stores, and they’re doing it all for free.

“We can take care of those logistics. We’re experts at it. We’re faster at it, and then they can focus on what am I going to sell? How am I going to reach out to my customers? How am I going to pay the bills?”

So far, The Nice Center has helped artists, musicians, farmers, and bars like the Front Street Taproom.

Front Street Taproom has only been staying open for deliveries, and they are working to bring their weekly trivia night online.

“We usually have a pretty big crowd for that,” said Aaron Templin, proprietor of the Front Street Taproom. “It’s one of our busier nights of the week.”

The Nice Center says it’s ironing out all the tech details for Front Street.

“It’s just really great to have people in the community that are willing to help out for free,” said Templin. “You know, being a struggling small business at this time, to help us with some of this tech stuff, it’s really great. It’s encouraging.”

This is one way to help the Front Street Taproom and the many other businesses that are facing new challenges.

The support that The Nice Center provides is available statewide. They want to put all their students to work and are asking for more businesses that want help to reach out.