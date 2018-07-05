US Says No Softening In Stand As Envoy Heads To North Korea

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The State Department is pushing back against suggestions the Trump administration has softened its stance on North Korea as the top U.S. diplomat travels to Pyongyang for crucial nuclear talks.



Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert tells journalists accompanying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that U.S. policy hasn't changed. She says the U.S. remains "committed to a denuclearized North Korea."



Pompeo will press North Korea to take concrete action to back up its commitment to "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula made at the June summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon).



Pompeo is due in Pyongayng on Friday.



Despite reports that North Korea is continuing its nuclear program, Trump has remained upbeat, tweeting this week that conversations with North Korea were "going well!"

