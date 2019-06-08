U.S. & Mexico reach agreement to avoid tariffs

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WASHINGTON, DC (Associated Press) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is thanking his Mexican counterpart for his "hard work" after the two nations reached an agreement Friday to try to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.



President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Friday night that he has suspended plans to impose tariffs on all goods imported into the U.S. form Mexico. The president says Mexico "has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border."



Pompeo is praising Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard after three days of negotiations. The top U.S. diplomat says, "The United States looks forward to working alongside Mexico to fulfill these commitments so that we can stem the tide of illegal migration across our southern border and to make our border strong and secure."



The State Department says Mexico will take "unprecedented steps" to "curb irregular migration," including deploying its National Guard along its southern border.

Meanwhile, the U.S. will work to greatly expand a program that returns asylum-seekers who cross the southern border to Mexico while their claims are adjudicated.

