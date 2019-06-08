National

U.S. & Mexico reach agreement to avoid tariffs

By:

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 07:31 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 07:31 AM CDT

WASHINGTON, DC (Associated Press) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is thanking his Mexican counterpart for his "hard work" after the two nations reached an agreement Friday to try to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.
    
President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Friday night that he has suspended plans to impose tariffs on all goods imported into the U.S. form Mexico. The president says Mexico "has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border."
    
Pompeo is praising Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard after three days of negotiations. The top U.S. diplomat says, "The United States looks forward to working alongside Mexico to fulfill these commitments so that we can stem the tide of illegal migration across our southern border and to make our border strong and secure."
    
The State Department says Mexico will take "unprecedented steps" to "curb irregular migration," including deploying its National Guard along its southern border.

Meanwhile, the U.S. will work to greatly expand a program that returns asylum-seekers who cross the southern border to Mexico while their claims are adjudicated.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates