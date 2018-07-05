Trump Says Military Keeps America Safe, Strong

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the U.S. military keeps America safe, strong, proud, mighty and free and thanks them for serving.



Trump addressed hundreds of military families Wednesday at a White House Fourth of July picnic. He was accompanied by his wife, Melania.



The president says the adoption of the Declaration of Independence 242 years ago changed the course of human history. But he adds that America is free only because of the brave Americans who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to defend the country. Trump says he's happy to celebrate with some of these men and women.



The military families are also being treated to a concert on the South Lawn and a view of the annual fireworks show on the National Mall.