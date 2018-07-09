National

Trump Says He's Confident Kim Will Denuclearize

Posted: Jul 09, 2018 10:09 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2018 10:09 AM CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he's confident North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "will honor the contract we signed & even more importantly, our handshake."
    
Trump tweeted Monday "we agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea" and suggested China "may be exerting negative pressure" on North Korea because of an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China. But he tweeted, "Hope Not!"
    
The tweet follows Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to North Korea last week for the first high-level talks on denuclearization since Trump and Kim met in Singapore in June.
    
Pompeo said the discussion had been productive. But North Korea's official news agency later said the visit had been "regrettable" and accused Washington of making "gangster-like" demands to force it to abandon its nuclear weapons.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates

Enter The Dog Days of Summer Contest!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Enter The Dog Days of Summer Contest!