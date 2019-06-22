Trump denies new sexual assault allegation

FILE – This Sept 10, 2010, file photo shows people lining up to enter the Bergdorf Goodman store, in New York. E. Jean Carroll, a New York-based advice columnist claims Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. The first-person account was published Friday, June 21, […]

WASHINGTON, DC (Associated Press) — A New York-based advice columnist claims Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s, according to a first-person account published Friday by New York magazine.

Trump is denying the allegations and says, “I’ve never met this person in my life.”

E. Jean Carroll writes that after what started as a friendly encounter with Trump at Bergdorf Goodman in 1995 or 1996, the real estate mogul pushed her up against a dressing room wall, unzipped his pants and forced himself on her. Carroll says that in a “colossal struggle,” she pushed him off and ran from the store.

In his statement, Trump is calling the accusation “fake news” and says there was no evidence.