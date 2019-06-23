Trump delays nationwide ICE sweep

CBS NEWS — President Donald Trump says he is delaying a nationwide sweep to deport people living in the U.S. illegally.

The operation was planned for Sunday. Tom Hansen is in New York with the latest.

In a last minute reversal, the President delayed his planned raids on undocumented immigrants here in the U.S. illegally.

“Deportation raids, as you call them, are really a group of very very good law enforcement people going by the law. They came in illegally, and we’re taking them out legally. We’re taking them back to their countries,” President Trump said.

The anticipated raids had targeted more than 2,000 people across ten major U.S. cities—drawing mixed reactions from leaders across the United States.

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “as many people of faith attend religious services, the President has ordered heartless raids.” She went on to say she hopes leaders of faith would call upon the President to stop this brutal action.

In a Tweet, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the raids “shameful”.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom urged undocumented immigrants to know their rights.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the city’s police department won’t cooperate.

And in Houston, the Mayor said the city would neither help, nor impede ICE.

The sentiment was different from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who on Friday announced the deployment of 1,000 National Guard Troops to the border.

“We have an unprecedented number of people coming into Texas– numbers we have never seen before form countries we’ve never seen before. And it has to end. It’s not sustainable,” Governor Abbott said.

The President went on to say if both parties cannot reach a resolution, he will move forward with the deportations.