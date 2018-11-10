National

Trump: California Fire Management "So Poor"

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 07:13 AM CST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 07:13 AM CST

President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal payments to California, claiming its forest management is "so poor."
    
Trump says Saturday "there is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly fires in California." Trump says "billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!" 
    
The comments were Trump's first about massive wildfires, including a fire that incinerated most of the Northern California town of Paradise and killed at least nine people.
    
Wildfires also raged in Southern California, including the town of Thousand Oaks, where a gunman days earlier killed a dozen people at a local bar.
    
Trump earlier issued an emergency declaration providing federal funds to help firefighters.

