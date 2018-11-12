The Latest: Union Says At Least 39 Firefighters Lost Homes

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) - 1:55 p.m.



Union officials say at least 39 firefighters lost their homes as they tried to protect thousands of others from two deadly California wildfires.



International Association of Fire Fighters state service representative Tim Aboudara said Sunday that dozens of other firefighters' homes likely also burned.



Officials have confirmed that 36 firefighters' homes were among thousands destroyed in Northern California, most when the Sierra Foothills city of Paradise was leveled. Three are confirmed lost in a Southern California blaze south of Simi Valley.



The confirmed losses affect more than 110 family members and 75 pets. But all are believed to have escaped with their lives.



Most worked for the state's firefighting agency, but some for the city of Chico and one who commuted to the San Francisco Bay Area.



1:15 p.m.



The Northern California sheriff overseeing search and rescue in a deadly wildfire says he feels guilty and blessed that his family is safe while others are mourning the loss of homes and family.



Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said at a press briefing Sunday that he is personally invested in anguished searches for missing family, including many who are frail and older.



Honea said he would update numbers on the dead, which was 23 as of Saturday, later Sunday. The Camp Fire is the third-deadliest fire on record in California and the death toll appeared likely to rise.



Relatives are trying to locate more than 100 people who are missing.



Honea said investigators can't reach neighborhoods where there is active fire or downed power



12:05 p.m.



Sol Bechtold is driving shelter to shelter searching for his 75-year-old mother, who remains missing after her house burned down in Magalia, just north of Paradise, in Northern California.



Bechtold made a flyer with a photo of his mother, Joanne Caddy, which he posted on social media and was pinning to bulletin boards at shelters, and showing to displaced people there.



He found some of her neighbors, but they had not seen Caddy since the fire. Most had been working when the fire hit last week, and were unable to make it back to their neighborhood because roads were closed amid the advancing flames, Bechtold said in a telephone interview.



Caddy and her husband had moved to Magalia, a former gold-mining camp, from Fremont, California, in the Bay Area, 30 years ago.



