The Latest: Jefferson City's warning was about 30 minutes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) --



12:45 p.m.



Jefferson City residents had at least 30 minutes advance warning before the tornado hit.



Weather forecasters had been tracking the storm from Eldon. The tornado warning sirens first sounded in Jefferson City at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday. Police Lt. David Williams says they were sounded again at 11:40 p.m. after the first report of property damage in Cole County. The first calls about property damage in the city came about 6 or 7 minutes after that.



Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's thankful there were "plenty of people doing everything they could to warn people - the general public - to take safety, and a lot of people did."



___



12:15 p.m.



Two barges that broke loose on the swollen Arkansas River have struck a dam in Oklahoma, and at least one sank into the river.



Muskogee County Emergency Management spokeswoman Tricia Germany says the barges were carrying a total of about 3,800 pounds of fertilizer. Germany says the concern was that the barges would block the water flow through the dam, but said the water initially appeared to be flowing well.



The barges have been floating out of control, on and off again, since Wednesday night near the town of Webbers Falls. Aerial footage from the Oklahoma City television station KFOR showed the moment of impact shortly before noon Thursday.



Officials had issued a mandatory evacuation order because of flooding concerns Wednesday night for the 600 residents of the town, which is located about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa

