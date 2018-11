The Latest: California Governor Seeks Disaster Declaration

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) - 9 a.m.



California Gov. Jerry Brown is requesting a "major disaster declaration" from the president for the wildfires burning at both ends of the state.



His office said in a statement Sunday that the declaration would bolster ongoing emergency assistance and help residents recover from fires burning in Butte, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.



If granted, the declaration would make individuals eligible for crisis counseling, housing and unemployment help, and legal aid.



The Camp Fire in Northern California's Butte County has killed 23 people and is the third-deadliest on record in the state.



The overall death toll from the outbreak of fires in California stood at 25 Sunday and appeared likely to rise.



___



8:30 a.m.



Conditions for firefighting in Southern California were favorable overnight and progress was made, but that's expected to change.



Cal Fire Battalion Chief Lucas Spelman says firefighters have achieved 10 percent containment of the largest of two fires in the region.



Forecasters, however, say the calm conditions will give way sometime Sunday morning to a new and prolonged round of Santa Ana winds, the withering gusts that blow out of the interior toward the coast.



The count of lost structures in both fires has reached 179, but that's expected to rise as damage assessments continue.



___



7:40 a.m.



Firefighters battling the third-deadliest wildfire in California record fended off strong winds overnight and increased their handle on the blaze.



California fire spokesman David Clark said Sunday that the Camp Fire grew slightly to 170 square miles, from 164 square miles Saturday night.



It is now 25 percent contained, up from 20 percent Saturday.



Clark says crews are at a "pivotal point" and that high winds and dry conditions similar to when the fire started Thursday are expected for the next 24 hours.



The fire has destroyed more than 6,700 buildings, nearly all of them homes, and killed 23 people.



A pair of fires burning in Southern California has killed two and 250,000 remain under evacuation orders.