Whether you’re a techie or a fan of everything retro and vintage — you’re in for a treat.

The iconic 1980s computer “The Commodore 64” is coming back — with a fully-functional keyboard.

The blast from the past comes courtesy of manufacturer retro games. The company said this week they’ve started working on an updated version of the eight-bit computer. It will come with a full-sized retro keyboard, a classic joystick, and a selection of classic games.