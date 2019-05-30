Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge offers new world at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Disneyland has offered a firsthand glimpse into the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the California theme park.



A Star Wars-themed food tasting, a stroll through the Black Spire Outpost marketplace and four-minute ride on the Millennium Falcon was given during an exclusive tour Wednesday before the land opens Friday.



Disney officials say the process to develop and finish Galaxy's Edge took more than five years.



Galaxy's Edge is a new 14-acre land at the Disney theme parks, featuring rides and experiences that thrust visitors into the world of the recent "Star Wars" trilogy.



The marquee attraction is a massive replica of the Millennium Falcon where guests can roam the ship's halls and engage in a dogfight with TIE Fighters.

