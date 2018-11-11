National

Six Shot In Tennessee Gambling Feud

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 08:20 AM CST

RALEIGH, TENNESSEE - Six people were shot, two of them fatally, in the Memphis, Tennessee area Saturday night, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators interviewed several people on the scene and at the hospitals. They say the shooting occurred after a gambling feud.

The victims' ages ranged between 13 and 21, a sheriff's office spokesman said.

The sheriff's office said one person was dead on the scene and another was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

The conditions of the four hospitalized victims ranged from serious to critical.

Lt. Anthony Buckner said one of the victims called the sheriff's department to report he'd been shot. Five victims showed up at Methodist Hospital in Memphis.

The shooting reportedly happened inside a house.

Investigators believe that this was an isolated incident and that the victims knew the suspects.

No suspects are in custody.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


