Sheriff Reports 9 People Dead In Northern California

6:30 p.m.

A Northern California sheriff says only one of the nine people who died in a wildfire was found inside a home.

Butte County Sheriff Korey Honea said Friday that three people were found outside homes and four people inside vehicles. He said another victim was found near a vehicle but outside it.



All the victims were found in the town of Paradise, which was evacuated as a result of the fire.



Authorities say they conducted numerous rescues Friday as they fought the flames, including using helicopters to rescue five people in the nearby community of Magalia.



The sheriff says they have taken 35 reports of missing people.

6:20 p.m.



Authorities say nine people have been confirmed dead in a Northern California wildfire.



Butte County Sheriff Korey Honea said Friday that some people were found inside their cars and others outside their homes. One victim was found near a vehicle but outside of it.



He says he doesn't have all the details on the circumstances of the deaths.



Sheriff's officials earlier had reported six deaths.



Authorities say the fire burning around the town of Paradise has become the state's most destructive since record-keeping began.

