Samsung Debuts Bendable Phone

"When device is closed, you have all the benefits of a normal smartphone. If you want a bigger screen, you simply unfold it to reveal the full 7.3-inch display," Samsung SVP of Mobile Product Marketing Justin Denison said.

Yes, you heard that right, Samsung has unveiled the prototype for a phone that folds in half.

At its annual developers conference, Samsung showed off a prototype bendable phone with a glass screen that unfolds to turn into a tablet.

Samsung's phone uses what the company calls an infinity flex display. It can run up to three apps simultaneously.

It's a far stretch from the curved glass screens on current flagship phones.

Samsung said it hopes to start mass production in the coming months.

But Chinese brand Royole beat Samsung to the punch. Its all-plastic flexpai, which folds 180-degrees, is already on sale for over $13,000.

