Report: WH wanted USS John McCain moved for Trump Japan trip

WASHINGTON (AP) - A new report says the White House wanted the U.S. Navy to keep a warship named for the late Sen. John McCain "out of sight" for President Donald Trump's recent trip to Japan.



Citing a May 15 email, reported Wednesday that a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command official detailed plans to Navy and Air Force officials for Trump's arrival.



One directive said: "USS John McCain needs to be out of sight." The official said he would talk to the White House military office to get more information on the directive.



Trump has tweeted that he "was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan."



Trump had a rocky relationship with McCain, who died last year.