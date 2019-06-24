National

President Trump signs new Iran sanctions



Posted: Jun 24, 2019 11:10 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 11:24 AM CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on tensions between the U.S. and Iran and in the Persian Gulf (all times local):
    
Noon
    
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order targeting Iran's supreme leader and his associates with financial sanctions.
    
Trump says the supreme leader is responsible for Iran's hostile conduct. He says the United States does not seek conflict with Iran but will continue to increase pressure on its Middle East adversary to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons and supporting militant groups.
    
The United States pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal that world powers signed with Iran and has already applied crushing sanctions on the country's economy.
    
The president says Monday's action follows a series of aggressions by Iran, including the shooting down of a $100 million U.S. surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

