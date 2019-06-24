President Trump signs new Iran sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump is entering a new stage of dysfunction and finger-pointing as the administration continues to rearrange staff and push hardline rhetoric and policies that have failed to contain a surge in illegal border crossings.

But now, the internal squabbling and jockeying is playing out against a backdrop of outrage and horror amid reports of children being held in squalid conditions and images of those who perished trying to make the trek.