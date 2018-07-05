People Gather to Celebrate America's Birthday Untraditionally Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WASHINGTON (AP) - The annual Fourth of July Celebration in Washington D.C. was well attended. Hundreds of thousands commemorated our Independence in Washington D.C. There was a parade and a reading of the Declaration of Independence among other activities.

People went to the Frederick Douglass house to celebrate the Fourth of July in a different way. Phil Darius Wallace, a Frederick Douglass impersonator, reenacted the iconic abolitionist’s Fourth of July speech.

Lee Ann De Reus is an Iowa native and was stricken by how relevant the speech is today.

“Who really does have freedom and where are we with respect to racial equity in this country?” she asked.

De Reus also said the country faces many problems, but was glad to partake in the festivities.

“Today, it’s inspiring to be here,” De Reus said.

Wallace thinks people should use history to move forward.

“We don’t need to be bound by the past, we don’t need to be afraid of the future, but in the now, we need to do the best we can,” Wallace said.

De Reus felt Wallace’s reenactment “seemed like a great place to be on the Fourth of July given the historical moment that we’re in.”

Wallace believes understanding our past is the best way to move forward.

“If we don’t remember our history, we’re doomed to repeat it,” he said.

Despite differences of opinion, many at the celebration were united. For those counting, Wednesday marks the two hundred and forty-second birthday of the United States of America.