National

People Gather to Celebrate America's Birthday Untraditionally

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 05:37 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 05:37 AM CDT

People Gather to Celebrate America's Birthday Untraditionally

WASHINGTON (AP) - The annual Fourth of July Celebration in Washington D.C. was well attended. Hundreds of thousands commemorated our Independence in Washington D.C. There was a parade and a reading of the Declaration of Independence among other activities.

People went to the Frederick Douglass house to celebrate the Fourth of July in a different way. Phil Darius Wallace, a Frederick Douglass impersonator, reenacted the iconic abolitionist’s Fourth of July speech.

Lee Ann De Reus is an Iowa native and was stricken by how relevant the speech is today.

“Who really does have freedom and where are we with respect to racial equity in this country?” she asked.

De Reus also said the country faces many problems, but was glad to partake in the festivities.

“Today, it’s inspiring to be here,” De Reus said.

Wallace thinks people should use history to move forward.

“We don’t need to be bound by the past, we don’t need to be afraid of the future, but in the now, we need to do the best we can,” Wallace said.

De Reus felt Wallace’s reenactment “seemed like a great place to be on the Fourth of July given the historical moment that we’re in.”

Wallace believes understanding our past is the best way to move forward.

“If we don’t remember our history, we’re doomed to repeat it,” he said.

Despite differences of opinion, many at the celebration were united. For those counting, Wednesday marks the two hundred and forty-second birthday of the United States of America.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates