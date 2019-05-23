National

Oklahoma barges hit dam during flooding

Posted: May 23, 2019 04:10 PM CDT

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, O.K. (KWTV-KOTV) -- Two heavily loaded barges have now slammed into a dam in Muscogee County, Oklahoma. The barges broke free in the rushing floodwaters of the Arkansas River on Wednesday.

Overnight crews tried to secure them, but they broke free in the torrent once again.

A big crowd stood on an embankment as the two barges hit the dam and went under it.  Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the two had a combined weight of 3,800 tons. But the structure held.  

People said they heard a huge crunching sound as the barges hit.  

Below the dam in Webbers Falls, authorites contine to call for the immediate evacuation of the entire town because of flooding.  

