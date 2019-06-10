National

NOAA: May second wettest month in US history

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 05:55 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 05:55 AM CDT

If it seems like there have been more floods and tornadoes than normal lately there's a good reason for that. There have been -- by a lot. 

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, May was the second wettest month in the US since record keeping began. 

That's 125 years! 

Taking a longer view, the past 12 month period has been the wettest ever recorded. 

Part of that is due to massive thunderstorms that also produced a huge number of tornadoes -- more than 500. 
 

