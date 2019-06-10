NOAA: May second wettest month in US history

If it seems like there have been more floods and tornadoes than normal lately there's a good reason for that. There have been -- by a lot.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, May was the second wettest month in the US since record keeping began.

That's 125 years!

Taking a longer view, the past 12 month period has been the wettest ever recorded.

Part of that is due to massive thunderstorms that also produced a huge number of tornadoes -- more than 500.

